TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.86 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $117.88 million and $9.86 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00026678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,794,701,161 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,097,837 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

