Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $258.08. The stock had a trading volume of 108,135,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,889,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.98. The stock has a market cap of $819.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,907,222. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

