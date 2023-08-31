The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $761.15

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 761.15 ($9.59) and traded as low as GBX 714.86 ($9.01). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 723 ($9.11), with a volume of 79,820 shares trading hands.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 758.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 756.82. The stock has a market cap of £685.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2,711.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

