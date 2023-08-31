The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.45. 1,061,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average is $158.00. Clorox has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

