Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of TWI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. 512,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.20. Titan International has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
