Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. 512,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.20. Titan International has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Titan International during the first quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Titan International by 800.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Titan International by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

