Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.96

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 53432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

TR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

