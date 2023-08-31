Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Price Down 0%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 4,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 41,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Track Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Track Group alerts:

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Track Group had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.