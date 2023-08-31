UFO Gaming (UFO) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $16.82 million and approximately $616,159.93 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

