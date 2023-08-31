Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Increases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide comprises 1.3% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.28. 992,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $79,551.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,996.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

