Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Sells 26,000 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Insteel Industries accounts for about 0.4% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned 0.28% of Insteel Industries worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insteel Industries news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $77,763.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,695.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $77,763.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,695.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock worth $316,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 157,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,108. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $675.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.06. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

