Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Trims Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 977.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 4,262,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $163,931,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,099,000 after buying an additional 1,646,751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,765. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

