Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,295,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $375,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,958,657,000 after purchasing an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.52. 8,443,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,038,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

