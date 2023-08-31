Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VWO traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,443,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,038,642. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.