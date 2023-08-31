Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VRA. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 624,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $221.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also

