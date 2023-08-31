Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Announces Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VSQTF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 3,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

