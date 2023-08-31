VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMware stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $168.72. 3,640,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average is $135.29. VMware has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VMware

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 345,359 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $49,704,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,178 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $174,322,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of VMware by 236.8% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,879 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.