Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 215,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $162.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.57.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 886.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.
