Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 215,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $162.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Whole Earth Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Whole Earth Brands news, major shareholder Sababa Holdings Free Llc purchased 488,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,466,769.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,855,223 shares in the company, valued at $26,565,669. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 886.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

