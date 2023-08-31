WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.22. 7,153,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,363. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

