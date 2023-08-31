WSP (OTCMKTS:WSHLY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

WSP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WSHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. WSP shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
WSP Stock Performance
WSP Company Profile
WSP Holdings Limited is an integrated manufacturer specialized in oil country tubular goods (OCTG). The Company’s products primarily consist of tubing, casing, line pipes and drill pipes. The Company also produces heat-insulating tubing, tube for perforating gun, slotted screen pipes, boiler tubes and other pipes, including electric resistance welding (ERW) pipes, in different specifications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WSP
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.