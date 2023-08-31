Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.90 and last traded at $78.90. Approximately 1,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.07.

Xero Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33.

About Xero

(Get Free Report)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.