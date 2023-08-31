XYO Price Down 3.9% This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $41.57 million and $336,193.92 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00020860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017912 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,060.39 or 1.00058124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00314994 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $344,678.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.