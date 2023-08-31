Yunqi Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 255,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,000. JOYY accounts for about 5.0% of Yunqi Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Yunqi Capital Ltd owned about 0.35% of JOYY at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YY. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in JOYY by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YY. BOCOM International cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

YY traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 594,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,797. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. JOYY had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $583.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.16%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

