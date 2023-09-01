5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FEAM opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 5E Advanced Materials by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 5E Advanced Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in 5E Advanced Materials by 353.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FEAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

