Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Ross M. Jones Sells 125,000 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) Director Ross M. Jones sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $16,305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,014,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,314,292.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $141.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

