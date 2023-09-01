Air T (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.30. 1,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Air T Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

Air T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.