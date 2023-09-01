ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Shares Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,582 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $680.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

