American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

Get American Express alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AXP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

American Express Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 206.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 95.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $159.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.