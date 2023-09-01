Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.79

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.79 and traded as low as $18.05. Ames National shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 24,212 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ATLO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ames National in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ames National Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ames National’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ames National by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 408,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ames National by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

