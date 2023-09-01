Amy E. Weaver Sells 16,275 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CRM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.53. 5,549,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,370. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.91.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

