Analyzing Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Land Securities Group and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Land Securities Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Essential Properties Realty Trust
|53.14%
|6.42%
|4.11%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Land Securities Group and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Land Securities Group
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1.80
|Essential Properties Realty Trust
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Land Securities Group and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Land Securities Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Essential Properties Realty Trust
|$286.51 million
|13.12
|$134.13 million
|$1.15
|20.95
Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Land Securities Group.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Land Securities Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.
