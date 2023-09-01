Analyzing Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Land Securities Group and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 53.14% 6.42% 4.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Land Securities Group and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Land Securities Group 2 2 1 0 1.80 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $26.66, indicating a potential upside of 10.63%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Land Securities Group.

This table compares Land Securities Group and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust $286.51 million 13.12 $134.13 million $1.15 20.95

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Land Securities Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Land Securities Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

