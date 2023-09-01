ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.62-4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.79 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.14 and a beta of 1.07.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,153,958.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,190 shares of company stock valued at $26,605,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 220.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

