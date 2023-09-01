ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.65

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 8219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $899.83 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 34.54%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

