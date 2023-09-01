Ardor (ARDR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $860,556.52

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $60.13 million and approximately $860,556.52 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00025839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.