Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $40.83 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002653 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002262 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001539 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,322,890 coins and its circulating supply is 175,322,772 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

