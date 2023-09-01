Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance
Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 143,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,904. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
