Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 143,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,904. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

