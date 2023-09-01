Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,687,674.39 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total transaction of $1,687,674.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,065,813.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, August 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $1,548,236.67.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $1,585,980.45.

On Friday, August 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $1,531,177.80.

On Monday, August 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $1,646,222.16.

On Friday, July 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $1,426,517.10.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,349.52.

On Monday, July 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $1,430,884.83.

On Friday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $1,447,531.65.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74.

On Friday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $1,375,505.31.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.45. 784,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.99 and a 200-day moving average of $168.53. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,218,000 after purchasing an additional 203,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,876,000 after purchasing an additional 579,041 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.