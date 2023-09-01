Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Shares Down 0.5%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 29,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 38,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.