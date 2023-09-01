B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Purchased by Sun Valley Gold LLC

Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,269,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035,800 shares during the period. B2Gold makes up about 10.5% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sun Valley Gold LLC owned 0.33% of B2Gold worth $16,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $41,567,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,018,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146,020 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $29,029,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $27,130,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,243 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

BTG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 4,677,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,468,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.94.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold

About B2Gold

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.