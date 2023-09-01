Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 664,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,861. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $994.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 24,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

