Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 664,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Barings BDC Price Performance
Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,861. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $994.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 24,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
