Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $180.19 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $180.19 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.44 or 0.06312780 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00012512 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,642,173 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,222,173 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars.

