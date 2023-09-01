Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.46.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

