BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

BioLineRx Trading Up 25.9 %

BioLineRx stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

