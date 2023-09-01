BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

BLK stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $706.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,859. The company has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $704.09 and its 200-day moving average is $681.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

