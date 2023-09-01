BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %
BLK stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $706.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,859. The company has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $704.09 and its 200-day moving average is $681.99.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.