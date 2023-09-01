BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 334,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BlueLinx Stock Up 3.5 %

BXC stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.35. 88,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,156. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $98.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The stock has a market cap of $831.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.21). BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $815.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $386,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $386,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $145,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,313.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,040 shares of company stock worth $2,064,632. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

