Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.45) to GBX 860 ($10.84) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 690 ($8.70) to GBX 750 ($9.45) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 640 ($8.07) to GBX 670 ($8.45) in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

