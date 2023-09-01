Bollard Group LLC Buys 456 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $638,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 614.7% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 51,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, reaching $133.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,388. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

