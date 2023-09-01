Bollard Group LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $65.74. 4,304,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

