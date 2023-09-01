Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 750 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.63. 10,438,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,941,747. The firm has a market cap of $454.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

