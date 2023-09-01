Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 179,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 202,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,594,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,669,000 after buying an additional 219,647 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,917. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $278.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

