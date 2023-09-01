BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.52

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$107.52 and traded as low as C$107.10. BRP shares last traded at C$107.21, with a volume of 136,313 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins set a C$143.00 target price on BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price objective on BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$140.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.35 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 491.74% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 13.343038 EPS for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

